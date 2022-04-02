Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 909 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 31.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,478,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,541 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,191 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter worth $91,715,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 18.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,651,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,834,000 after purchasing an additional 892,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Progressive by 31.7% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,576,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,311,000 after buying an additional 861,432 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total transaction of $364,682.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $116,935.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,408 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

PGR opened at $115.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $117.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.53 and its 200 day moving average is $101.08.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 7.05%.

About Progressive (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.