Congress Asset Management Co. MA Takes Position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 430,376 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,263,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 1.29% of American Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMSWA. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Software by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in American Software by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in American Software by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMSWA stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $702.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54 and a beta of 0.75. American Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $33.26.

American Software ( NASDAQ:AMSWA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.27 million. American Software had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Software, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 118.92%.

AMSWA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of American Software from $24.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment provides demand optimization, inventory optimization, supply optimization, retail optimization, quality and compliance, PLM, sourcing management, and integrated business planning services.

