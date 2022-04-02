Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,162.03

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2,162.03 and traded as high as C$2,189.08. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$2,175.63, with a volume of 26,861 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James set a C$2,400.00 target price on shares of Constellation Software and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2,507.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 118.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2,119.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2,162.03.

Constellation Software ( TSE:CSU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$15.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$17.10 by C($1.38). The business had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.73 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Software Inc. will post 79.2099979 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Constellation Software Company Profile (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

