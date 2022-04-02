Contango Ore (OTCMKTS:CTGO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.34

Contango Ore, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTGO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.34 and traded as low as $23.00. Contango Ore shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 1,875 shares.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Contango Ore in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.50 price target on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Contango Ore in the fourth quarter worth $2,757,000. Minerva Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Contango Ore in the fourth quarter worth $2,779,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in Contango Ore in the fourth quarter worth $7,106,000.

About Contango Ore (OTCMKTS:CTGO)

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company, through its subsidiaries, leases approximately 675,000 acres from the Tetlin Tribal Council and approximately 13,000 State of Alaska mining claims for exploration and development; and owns 100% interest in the mineral rights to approximately 200,000 acres of State of Alaska mining claims located north and northwest of the Tetlin Lease.

