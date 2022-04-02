ContentBox (BOX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $43.00

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 31.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $468,161.58 and $43.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00013071 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.21 or 0.00245426 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000095 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000330 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

