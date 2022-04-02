Contrasting Athlon Acquisition (NASDAQ:SWET) and Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

Athlon Acquisition (NASDAQ:SWET – Get Rating) and Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Athlon Acquisition and Lion Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athlon Acquisition N/A -18.95% 0.62% Lion Electric -75.07% -25.74% -11.09%

60.5% of Athlon Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Lion Electric shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Athlon Acquisition and Lion Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athlon Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Lion Electric 1 3 7 0 2.55

Lion Electric has a consensus price target of $15.55, suggesting a potential upside of 90.33%. Given Lion Electric’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than Athlon Acquisition.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Athlon Acquisition and Lion Electric’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athlon Acquisition N/A N/A $1.72 million N/A N/A Lion Electric $57.71 million 26.82 -$43.33 million ($0.54) -15.13

Athlon Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lion Electric.

Summary

Athlon Acquisition beats Lion Electric on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Athlon Acquisition (Get Rating)

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Lion Electric (Get Rating)

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

