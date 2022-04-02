Convex Finance (CVX) Hits Market Cap of $1.89 Billion

Convex Finance (CVX) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, Convex Finance has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar. One Convex Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $33.66 or 0.00073227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $1.89 billion and $56.97 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00049772 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,445.32 or 0.07495076 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,052.20 or 1.00183658 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00045997 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 87,640,894 coins and its circulating supply is 56,091,542 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

