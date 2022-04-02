Cook Protocol Trading 14.4% Lower This Week (COOK)

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Cook Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00050037 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,462.47 or 0.07510227 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,156.52 or 1.00115291 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00046133 BTC.

Cook Protocol Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Buying and Selling Cook Protocol

