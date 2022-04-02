CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,671,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.39% of CoreCivic worth $16,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 3.2% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,063,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,865,000 after buying an additional 220,095 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoreCivic by 22.1% during the third quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,404,000 after buying an additional 1,084,934 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,346,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 20,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 100.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 983,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 491,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 48.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 565,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 184,100 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $11.49 on Friday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -26.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79.

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emkes acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $85,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

