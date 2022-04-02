Corra.Finance Reaches Market Cap of $496,085.69 (CORA)

Corra.Finance (CORA) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Corra.Finance has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. Corra.Finance has a total market cap of $496,085.69 and approximately $86.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00050032 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,474.93 or 0.07441835 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,662.50 or 0.99931300 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00047525 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Corra.Finance

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Corra.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Corra.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Corra.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

