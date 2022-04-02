Cosmos (ATOM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.30 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $31.64 or 0.00068893 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmos has a total market cap of $9.06 billion and approximately $1.30 billion worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,928.36 or 1.00004705 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00028425 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002599 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00010799 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

