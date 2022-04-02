Cosmos (ATOM) One Day Volume Hits $714.91 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last week, Cosmos has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $8.69 billion and $714.91 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $30.34 or 0.00064890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,788.63 or 1.00056475 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00030706 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002295 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00011174 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

