COTI (COTI) Market Capitalization Achieves $292.34 Million

COTI (COTI) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, COTI has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. COTI has a total market capitalization of $292.34 million and approximately $38.07 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COTI coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000607 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00049772 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,445.32 or 0.07495076 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,052.20 or 1.00183658 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00045997 BTC.

About COTI

COTI launched on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,141,495 coins. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official website is coti.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

