Covalent One Day Volume Tops $4.23 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000885 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Covalent has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. Covalent has a total market cap of $104.42 million and $4.23 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00049203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,451.32 or 0.07455991 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,432.03 or 1.00308632 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00046365 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

