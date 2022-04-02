CPChain Price Hits $0.0070 on Top Exchanges (CPC)

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. CPChain has a total market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $268,094.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CPChain has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One CPChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00012884 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005678 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000794 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00025120 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $386.97 or 0.00830060 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.