CPS Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CPSH)

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 5,377 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,944% compared to the average daily volume of 263 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in CPS Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 146.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CPSH opened at $5.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.57 million, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.99. CPS Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $12.72.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $6.21 million during the quarter.

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

