Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.13

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.13 and traded as high as C$9.30. Crescent Point Energy shares last traded at C$9.21, with a volume of 3,371,215 shares changing hands.

CPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.98.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.13.

Crescent Point Energy ( TSE:CPG Get Rating ) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$900.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 0.85%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

