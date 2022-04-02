Critical Contrast: Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) versus OneMain (NYSE:OMF)

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) and OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Affirm and OneMain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affirm -74.96% -22.95% -10.26% OneMain 28.60% 44.08% 6.56%

This table compares Affirm and OneMain’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affirm $870.46 million 15.23 -$430.92 million ($3.24) -14.39 OneMain $4.90 billion 1.25 $1.31 billion $9.85 4.87

OneMain has higher revenue and earnings than Affirm. Affirm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OneMain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.2% of Affirm shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of OneMain shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of Affirm shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of OneMain shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Affirm has a beta of 2.71, meaning that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneMain has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Affirm and OneMain, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affirm 1 5 8 0 2.50 OneMain 0 2 10 0 2.83

Affirm presently has a consensus target price of $89.57, indicating a potential upside of 92.17%. OneMain has a consensus target price of $71.27, indicating a potential upside of 48.45%. Given Affirm’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Affirm is more favorable than OneMain.

Summary

OneMain beats Affirm on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Affirm (Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months. As of September 30, 2020, the company had approximately 6,500 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies. Its merchants represent a range of industries, including sporting goods and outdoors, furniture and homewares, travel, apparel, accessories, consumer electronics, and jewelry. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About OneMain (Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations. The Other segment consists of the liquidation of SpringCastle Portfolio activities and non-originating operations. The company was founded on August 5, 2013, and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

