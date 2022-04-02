Critical Review: ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) versus Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT)

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get ObsEva alerts:

22.3% of ObsEva shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 28.6% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ObsEva and Opiant Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ObsEva 0 0 3 0 3.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

ObsEva presently has a consensus price target of $14.67, suggesting a potential upside of 864.91%. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 87.42%. Given ObsEva’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ObsEva is more favorable than Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

ObsEva has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ObsEva and Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva N/A -139.32% -60.96% Opiant Pharmaceuticals 6.40% 7.69% 4.70%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ObsEva and Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva $20.11 million 5.89 -$58.38 million ($0.79) -1.92 Opiant Pharmaceuticals $47.78 million 2.38 $3.01 million $0.32 70.03

Opiant Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than ObsEva. ObsEva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Opiant Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Opiant Pharmaceuticals beats ObsEva on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ObsEva Company Profile (Get Rating)

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa. Its principal product Naloxone is a medicine which is available through injection can reverse the overdose of prescription and illicit opioids. The company was founded on June 21, 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.