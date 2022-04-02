Critical Survey: Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) versus Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating) and Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Atreca alerts:

60.4% of Atreca shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Atreca shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Atreca and Phathom Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atreca 0 0 5 0 3.00 Phathom Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67

Atreca presently has a consensus target price of $20.25, indicating a potential upside of 555.34%. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $59.33, indicating a potential upside of 316.67%. Given Atreca’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Atreca is more favorable than Phathom Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Atreca has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atreca and Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca N/A -58.28% -47.38% Phathom Pharmaceuticals N/A -121.91% -65.49%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atreca and Phathom Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca N/A N/A -$109.32 million ($2.95) -1.05 Phathom Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$143.88 million ($3.89) -3.66

Phathom Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atreca, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atreca beats Phathom Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atreca (Get Rating)

Atreca, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform. The company's ATRC-101 product candidate reacts in vitro with a majority of human ovarian, non-small cell lung, colorectal, and breast cancer samples from multiple patients. It also developing APN-122597, a receptor tyrosine kinase that target tumor tissues; and ATRC-501/MAM01, that targets the circumsporozoite protein of Plasmodium falciparum for the treatment of malaria. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xencor, Inc. for research, development, and commercialization of novel CD3 bispecific antibodies in oncology; licensing agreement with the Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute for the development and commercialization of MAM01/ATRC-501 for the prevention of malaria. Atreca, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Carlos, California.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach. It is also developing vonoprazan, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of erosive gastroesophageal reflux disease; and in combination with antibiotics for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.