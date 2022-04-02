Critical Survey: Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD) & Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL)

Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD – Get Rating) and Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Carbon Energy and Whiting Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Whiting Petroleum 0 4 4 0 2.50

Whiting Petroleum has a consensus price target of $83.57, indicating a potential upside of 2.13%. Given Whiting Petroleum’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Whiting Petroleum is more favorable than Carbon Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.5% of Carbon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Whiting Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Carbon Energy has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whiting Petroleum has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carbon Energy and Whiting Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Energy $116.63 million 0.00 $1.10 million N/A N/A Whiting Petroleum $1.53 billion 2.09 $421.84 million $10.75 7.61

Whiting Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Energy and Whiting Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Energy -38.38% -8.44% -2.43% Whiting Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Whiting Petroleum beats Carbon Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carbon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2018, it owned working interests in 7,100 net wells and royalty interests in approximately 900 wells located in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 340,700 net developed acres and approximately 1,319,200 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 1,917 net productive wells on approximately 539,900 net developed acres, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 326.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

