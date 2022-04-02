Critical Survey: ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) and Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU)

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) and ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Central Puerto alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Central Puerto and ReNew Energy Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Puerto 0 0 0 0 N/A ReNew Energy Global 0 0 4 0 3.00

ReNew Energy Global has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 103.84%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than Central Puerto.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of Central Puerto shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.6% of ReNew Energy Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Central Puerto and ReNew Energy Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Puerto $600.19 million 1.03 -$7.79 million ($0.03) -137.00 ReNew Energy Global N/A N/A $4.42 million N/A N/A

ReNew Energy Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Central Puerto.

Profitability

This table compares Central Puerto and ReNew Energy Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Puerto -0.81% 2.44% 1.43% ReNew Energy Global N/A -8.71% -1.77%

Summary

ReNew Energy Global beats Central Puerto on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Puerto (Get Rating)

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About ReNew Energy Global (Get Rating)

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.