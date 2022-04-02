CROAT 1-Day Volume Tops $5.00 (CROAT)

CROAT (CROAT) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $212,553.49 and $5.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CROAT has traded up 4.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CROAT alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 56.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 91,879,285 coins. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CROAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CROAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.