Crown (CRW) Trading Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

Crown (CRW) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $930.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0376 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Crown has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crown Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,390,113 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

