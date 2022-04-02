CryptEx (CRX) Price Hits $6.75

CryptEx (CRX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One CryptEx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.75 or 0.00014482 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. CryptEx has a total market cap of $573,866.61 and $142.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptEx alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,640.78 or 1.00044563 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00064750 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00029670 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002186 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About CryptEx

CryptEx (CRYPTO:CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.