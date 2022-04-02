CryptEx (CRX) Price Up 7.6% Over Last Week

CryptEx (CRX) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. CryptEx has a total market capitalization of $556,670.59 and $41.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptEx has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptEx coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.55 or 0.00014279 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,881.76 or 1.00034863 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00068061 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00028323 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002539 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About CryptEx

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

