Crypto Sports Price Tops $0.0877 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for $0.0877 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $240,194.94 and $630.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded down 25.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

