CryptoSoul (SOUL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,008.00

CryptoSoul (SOUL) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, CryptoSoul has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $785,031.78 and $1,008.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.17 or 0.00209614 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001043 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00032402 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.84 or 0.00418122 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00053025 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00009758 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

