CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $235.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $235.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $207.30 million and the highest is $250.37 million. CubeSmart posted sales of $188.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year sales of $979.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $868.30 million to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $944.80 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.28 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 12.20%. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CUBE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.88.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $53.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.44. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $57.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.80%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

