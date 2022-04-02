CUTcoin (CUT) Price Down 37.6% This Week

CUTcoin (CUT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. CUTcoin has a market cap of $4.95 million and $201.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded 37.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.85 or 0.00207505 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001045 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00032007 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00025384 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.49 or 0.00416723 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 161,935,825 coins and its circulating supply is 157,935,825 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

