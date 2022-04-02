cVault.finance (CORE) Price Tops $6,802.96 on Major Exchanges

cVault.finance (CORE) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, cVault.finance has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One cVault.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6,802.96 or 0.14755888 BTC on exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $68.03 million and approximately $19,932.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance is a coin. It launched on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

