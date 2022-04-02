CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE CVI opened at $25.78 on Friday. CVR Energy has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $26.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.42 and a beta of 1.66.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $3,743,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 17,401 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 819.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 20,111 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,235,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 18,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

