Dai (DAI) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Dai has a total market capitalization of $9.51 billion and $295.67 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00038099 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00108454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Dai Profile

DAI is a coin. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 9,512,384,796 coins. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

