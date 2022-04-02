DAOventures Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,050.00 (DVD)

DAOventures (DVD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. DAOventures has a total market capitalization of $357,808.95 and $7,050.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAOventures has traded up 29.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for $0.0389 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAOventures alerts:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005694 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008696 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007956 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About DAOventures

DVD is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.