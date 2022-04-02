Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 133.92% from the stock’s current price.

DARE has been the topic of several other research reports. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Daré Bioscience from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital increased their target price on Daré Bioscience from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

Shares of Daré Bioscience stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,361,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.65. Daré Bioscience has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.51.

Daré Bioscience ( NASDAQ:DARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Daré Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Daré Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Daré Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Daré Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Daré Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Daré Bioscience (Get Rating)

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.