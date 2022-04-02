Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.13.

DAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

DAR stock opened at $83.20 on Friday. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 54,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $4,137,564.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 5,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $485,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,904 in the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $98,111,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $3,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

