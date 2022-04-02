Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Research analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 143.16% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Data Storage stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,187. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Data Storage has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 million, a P/E ratio of 82.27 and a beta of 0.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Data Storage stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Data Storage Co. (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 55,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.83% of Data Storage at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Data Storage Corp. engages in the provision of business continuity services. These services include disaster recovery, infrastructure as a service, and cyber security. Its other services and solutions include data protection services, data center and security, voice and data solutions, and email archival solutions.

