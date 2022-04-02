DAV Coin Price Reaches $0.0025 on Exchanges (DAV)

DAV Coin (DAV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One DAV Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,981.61 or 1.00120778 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00068623 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.21 or 0.00272624 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00025724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00013233 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001407 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

