Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 108,308 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Davidson Investment Advisors cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 108,308 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.4% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.57. 19,073,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,131,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.76 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $291.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.23.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

