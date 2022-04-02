Dearborn Partners LLC Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,846 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 2.6% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $72,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.83.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $301.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $335.12 and a 200-day moving average of $361.54. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.40 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market cap of $311.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.97%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

