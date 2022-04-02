DeepOnion (ONION) Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000448 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $4.67 million and approximately $1,031.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000418 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00010104 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00009098 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,662,046 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

