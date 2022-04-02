DeFiner (FIN) Price Down 9.3% This Week

DeFiner (FIN) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One DeFiner coin can now be bought for $0.0850 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeFiner has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. DeFiner has a total market cap of $7.50 million and approximately $138,467.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00038004 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00108710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DeFiner Coin Profile

FIN is a coin. It was first traded on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,204,590 coins. The official website for DeFiner is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

DeFiner Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

