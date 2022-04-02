DeGate Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.09 Million (DG)

DeGate (DG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. DeGate has a total market cap of $13.99 million and $2.09 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeGate has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One DeGate coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00049689 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.67 or 0.07507199 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,887.82 or 1.00385270 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00045386 BTC.

About DeGate

DeGate’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,251,977 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

