Degenerator (MEME) Hits Market Capitalization of $913,535.72

Degenerator (MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the US dollar. One Degenerator coin can now be purchased for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Degenerator has a market cap of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00014108 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005419 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000788 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00024732 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $339.78 or 0.00734740 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Degenerator Profile

Degenerator is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degenerator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Degenerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.