Deri Protocol (DERI) Price Hits $0.0690 on Top Exchanges

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0690 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Deri Protocol has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $11.03 million and $636,699.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00050117 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,471.27 or 0.07513124 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,200.51 or 0.99995092 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00046359 BTC.

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 464,432,436 coins and its circulating supply is 159,936,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

