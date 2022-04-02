Dero (DERO) Price Hits $11.78 on Top Exchanges

Dero (DERO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Dero has a total market capitalization of $145.92 million and approximately $452,502.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.78 or 0.00025674 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dero has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,899.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,441.16 or 0.07497123 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.61 or 0.00271494 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $372.29 or 0.00811098 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00098263 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00013315 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007499 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.05 or 0.00459805 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.68 or 0.00384925 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,382,363 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . Dero’s official website is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

