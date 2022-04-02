Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF)

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $2,750.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,375.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADYYF traded down $36.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,029.80. 14 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767. Adyen has a 52 week low of $1,509.20 and a 52 week high of $3,300.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,980.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,498.05.

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

