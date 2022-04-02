Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF)

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYFGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $2,750.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,375.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADYYF traded down $36.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,029.80. 14 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767. Adyen has a 52 week low of $1,509.20 and a 52 week high of $3,300.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,980.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,498.05.

Adyen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

