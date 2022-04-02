DFSocial Gaming 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,094.00 (DFSG)

DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for about $0.0430 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $530,204.44 and approximately $1,094.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00050117 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,471.27 or 0.07513124 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46,200.51 or 0.99995092 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00046359 BTC.

About DFSocial Gaming

DFSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSocial Gaming should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

