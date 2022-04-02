DIGG Tops One Day Trading Volume of $59,697.00 (DIGG)

DIGG (DIGG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One DIGG coin can now be bought for about $31,294.06 or 0.67758923 BTC on exchanges. DIGG has a market cap of $15.74 million and approximately $59,697.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DIGG has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00049938 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,471.57 or 0.07516763 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,141.81 or 0.99907752 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00046424 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

