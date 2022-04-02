Digihost Technology (DGHI) and Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) is one of 137 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Digihost Technology to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Digihost Technology and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digihost Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Digihost Technology Competitors 729 3199 4960 97 2.49

Digihost Technology presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.93%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 42.42%. Given Digihost Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Digihost Technology is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Digihost Technology and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Digihost Technology $24.95 million -$5.19 million 169.08 Digihost Technology Competitors $908.79 million -$3.10 million -18.36

Digihost Technology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Digihost Technology. Digihost Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Digihost Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digihost Technology 7.16% 3.16% 2.88% Digihost Technology Competitors -41.45% -1,520.84% -10.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Digihost Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Digihost Technology beats its competitors on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Digihost Technology (Get Rating)

Digihost Technology, Inc. is a block chain technology company, which engages in crypto currency mining. It focuses on validation through mining, hosting solutions, and blockchain software solutions. The company was founded on February 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

